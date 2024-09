Rishabh Pant helps Bangladesh set their field

On his way to a hundred in his comeback Test - in Chennai - Rishabh Pant took the time out to remind the Bangladesh team that they wanted to place a fielder at midwicket.

"I think the understanding of the game for me is that cricket should improve wherever you play. I was just trying to help the other team, that they can set a fielder here. It was amazing actually, I enjoyed it," Pant said at the end of the day's play.