Watch injured Tom Banton bat to give Somerset a chance to beat Surrey
After scoring 132 from No. 5 in the first innings in Somerset's County Championship match against Surrey, Tom Banton injured his ankle during warm-up and hobbled out for the second innings at No. 11 when Somerset had a lead of only 149. He went on to hit six fours in his 46 and helped set a target of 221. Surrey then collapsed from 95 for 3 to 109 all out in the final session, with Somerset securing victory with minutes left in the game.
After the win, Banton ran onto the field in crutches to celebrate.