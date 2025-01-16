Spin-friendly Multan awaits WI as Pakistan look to continue home momentum

Big picture: Expect plenty of turn in Multan

The timing of this series does not exactly help raise its profile. It comes after the top two World Test Championship (WTC) berths have been decided at the tail-end of the cycle. West Indies are at the bottom of the standings, Pakistan only fractionally ahead of them. This series was originally due to be held in January 2024 and would have carried the potential to turn a side's cycle around but T20Is against New Zealand replaced it . This time, in that larger competition, it is little more than a basement battle.

At a remove from the WTC, though, there's more intrigue. West Indies will be playing a Test in Pakistan after more than 18 years , although they have played Pakistan in the UAE in the meantime. This series will be a continuation of the PCB's experiment, so successful against England last year, to turn the pitches in Pakistan into havens for spin bowling. It was in Multan, where both Tests against West Indies will be held, that this was first tried. Pakistan have made no secret they will look to replicate it there again, with heaters and a makeshift greenhouse making this look as much cutting-edge horticulture as pitch preparation.

They have the squad, especially the bowlers, for such conditions, too. The express quicks have been left out, and Sajid Khan is back to partner Noman Ali, as is Abrar Ahmed, who had missed the last two Tests against England with illness. Shan Masood continues to lead the side. He will open the innings in a batting line-up that has also seen a tweak. Abdullah Shafique's loss of form and Saim Ayub's injury have pushed Masood up the order and also brought debutant Muhammad Hurraira into the fold.

But the spin-experiment could meet more resistance from West Indies than it did from England. The latter attempted to subdue Pakistan with the same cavalier belligerence that has served them well on flatter tracks, ending up playing right into the hosts' hands. West Indies are unlikely to do the same, and while they do not possess a star-studded batting line-up, they will show up with one that has experience in these conditions - as well as a spin attack that can potentially thrive in them.

However, West Indies sit at the bottom of the WTC points table for a reason. Their results - both at home and away - haven't been consistent enough. The exhilarating win over Australia in Brisbane feels like a long time ago. It was followed up by England clean-sweeping them away, a home series defeat against South Africa, and a drawn one against Bangladesh.

They are aware things need to change, and have made a significant call already; vice-captain Joshua Da Silva has been dropped after a run of underwhelming performances with the bat. However, Brathwaite and his team will know their problems run deeper than that, and this series allows them, at the very least, the chance to move off the bottom.

Form guide

Pakistan: LLWWL (last five Tests, most recent first)

West Indies: LWLDL

Gudakesh Motie's height gives him a whole array of options to work with • AFP/Getty Images

In the spotlight: Saud Shakeel and Gudakesh Motie

Batters proficient at negotiating spin-friendly conditions will become invaluable, and this is where Saud Shakeel comes in. In theory, Shakeel should thrive with the slow, low turn Multan will provide. But he has, somewhat counter-intuitively, suggested he enjoys playing on quicker wickets. And in Pakistan's most recent Test in Multan against England, where spin was heavily favoured, Shakeel scored 35 runs across two innings. On the whole, though, he still averages over 50 in six innings on this ground, and if he can come close to matching that in what is likely to be a quick, low-scoring game, he could well be a point of difference with the bat.

Few people should enjoy this series more than Gudakesh Motie . West Indies' perceived greater spin ability than England makes the preparation of slow-turning tracks potentially riskier than it was against England, and it is the left-arm orthodox that Pakistan will be most wary of. Nine Tests in, Motie's ceiling remains to be determined, but his height gives him a whole array of options to work with on surfaces conducive to his skill set. Motie has a better bowling average than Sajid and almost the same as that of Noman - Pakistan's most potent threats in these conditions against England - even if 19 of his 28 wickets have come against Zimbabwe.

Team news: Roach unwell, Da Silva dropped

Pakistan have named their XI, featuring three spinners, as well as debutant Muhammad Hurraira to open.

Pakistan (probable): 1 Shan Masood (capt), 2 Muhammad Hurraira, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Kamran Ghulam, 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 7 Salman Agha, 8 Noman Ali, 9 Sajid Khan, 10 Abrar Ahmed, 11 Khurram Shahzad

Kemar Roach is unwell, while Anderson Phillip is not likely to be picked either in what is set to be a spin-heavy West Indies side. In Roach's absence, their seam attack will be led by Jayden Seales. Meanwhile, Da Silva has been dropped, with uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo all but set to debut.

West Indies (probable): 1 Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), 2 Mikyle Louis, 3 Justin Greaves, 4 Keacy Carty/Tevin Imlach, 5 Alick Athanaze, 6 Kavem Hodge, 7 Amir Jangoo (wk), 8 Gudakesh Motie, 9 Kevin Sinclair, 10 Jomel Warrican, 11 Jayden Seales

West Indies last played a Test in Pakistan in 2006 • AFP

Pitch and conditions

This is the question, isn't it? Pakistan continue to rage against the elements, determined to suck the Multan surface dry in bitter cold by erecting a greenhouse on the square to heat the surface up. This has never been attempted here in January before, though Pakistan did succeed in bending the Rawalpindi surface against England to their will in October. If they're successful once more, expect significant turn right from the outset, and for spin to operate almost across the Test without pause. The weather, meanwhile, is expected to be bitterly cold.

Stats and trivia

Kraigg Brathwaite is 99 runs away from surpassing Richie Richardson's Test tally, and 149 away from becoming the tenth West Indies batter to score 6000 Test runs.

The last Test these two sides played in Multan, in November 2006, saw just 27 wickets fall across more than 439 overs and five days, with more than 1400 runs scored.

Quotes

"Home conditions are very important in Test cricket. We've adopted a certain style of play and pitch preparation, and we want to take the momentum of the England series forward."

Shan Masood urges consistency from his side