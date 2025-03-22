CWI and WIPA to 'enhance player protection' after alleged sexual harassment incident

Reacting to allegations of sexual harassment in the West Indies women's team during the T20 World Cup in 2020, Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) have decided to meet and review "all aspects of athlete safeguarding within West Indies cricket".

Saying in a statement on Saturday that the two bodies "take such matters seriously and remain fully committed to ensuring a safe, professional, and supportive environment for all players and staff", CWI and WIPA added that they had "already taken significant steps to enhance player protection". No details have been provided by CWI or the WIPA about the alleged incident.

"In 2021, improved safeguarding measures were introduced for women's tours, strengthening security and well-being," the statement said. "In May 2023, CWI implemented additional policies, including single-room accommodations for the West Indies Senior Women's team on all international assignments, ensuring parity with the men's team. These are among other policy initiatives within the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the period 1 October 2023 to 30 September 2027.

"Additionally, the CWI Women's Cricket Transformation Committee was established to further advance women's cricket.

"Furthermore, we have implemented and strictly adhered to UNICEF's Children Protection Policy, ensuring that minors never share rooms with adults under any circumstance. Additionally, we have mandated ongoing training for all officials to reinforce and uphold these standards."