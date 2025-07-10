Root, Pope steady England after Reddy's double-strike

Lunch - England 83 for 2 (Root 24*, Reddy 2-14) vs India



Nitish Kumar Reddy removed both England openers in his first over but the hosts escaped the first session only two wickets down after choosing to bat first at Lord's . Reddy struck twice in four balls after Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley scraped through the first hour unscathed. Ollie Pope and Joe Root then led England's recovery with an unbroken stand of 39 before lunch.

Duckett was repeatedly struck on his body in a probing first spell from Jasprit Bumrah, who replaced Prasidh Krishna in India's only change from the side that won at Edgbaston last week. But England reached the drinks break at 39 for 0, despite a frenetic start from Crawley which featured four boundaries - one via the outside edge - and several plays-and-misses.

Reddy's double-strike opened up both ends for India. His first wicket was a freebie, a long-hop down the leg side which Duckett under-edged through to Rishabh Pant on the pull, but his second was a beauty. He angled the ball into Crawley, then found late movement away off the seam to take the outside edge, as India sensed an opportunity.

Pope was dropped between those two wickets, edging his first ball - a full outswinger - to gully, where Shubman Gill could not hold onto a tough, low chance, diving to his right. But after his early life, he grew in confidence alongside Root, and they saw off Bumrah's third spell to reach the lunch interval at 83 for 2.