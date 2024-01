ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023 Debutant of the year nominees: A World Cup star, a debut centurion, and T20 stalwarts

With a touch of Dale Steyn in his vein-popping celebrations and a head-band to match, Coetzee announced himself with 11 wickets in his first four ODIs, against West Indies and Australia, and followed it up with a stellar World Cup performance, emerging as one of South Africa frontline quicks in the absence of Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala. Coetzee finished with 20 wickets from eight games, the most of any South Africa bowler , and the joint fourth-most of any bowler in the tournament, alongside Jasprit Bumrah. Fifteen of those wickets came in the middle overs - only Adam Zampa took more in that phase, 17 - in which he accounted for the likes of Jos Buttler, Harry Brook, Mohammad Rizwan and Steven Smith. Though he did go for runs, he more than made up for it with his ability to strike hard and repeatedly, bowling consistently in the high-140kph range. Earlier in the year, he'd also made his Test debut against West Indies where he picked up three wickets in the first game, then doubled that tally in the next