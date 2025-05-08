Greatest Tests: NZ's win after follow-on vs Australia hoodwinking Pakistan
Pick between two Tests where teams overcame great odds to snatch victories
In the lead-up to the World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa at Lord's on June 11, ESPNcricinfo, Star Sports and JioHotstar are inviting you to help us pick the greatest Test of the 21st century. There are 32 contenders, with two Tests pitted against each other until we identify the winner. Get voting now.
New Zealand became only the fourth team in Test history to win after being asked to follow-on when they beat England by one run in Wellington. With Harry Brook and Joe Root scoring hundreds, England Bazballed their way to 435 for 8 declared. In response, New Zealand slipped to 103 for 7 before Tim Southee's 49-ball 73 lifted them to 209.
Following on, they put in a much more resolute performance, led by Kane Williamson's 132, Tom Blundell's 90 and Tom Latham's 83. Chasing 258 with more than a day left, England would have still fancied their chances. Instead, they collapsed to 80 for 5. Ben Stokes then decided to drop the anchor, while Root did the bulk of the scoring. They took England past 200 but fell soon after.
In the end, it came down to the last pair with seven to get. Jack Leach got off the mark with a single, as he had during the famous Headingley Test of the 2019 Ashes. But this time it was James Anderson, and not Stokes, at the other end. Anderson did smash a four but then edged Neil Wagner down the leg side for Blundell to complete a diving catch and the win.
Pakistan were coming off a 170-run defeat in the first Test but had Australia on the mat here. Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Sami shared nine wickets to bundle out the hosts for 127 before Pakistan posted 333 to take a first-innings lead of 206.
When Australia lost their eighth wicket in the second innings, they were only 51 ahead, and a Pakistan victory looked like a mere formality. It is said that catches win matches. The reverse is also true, as Kamran Akmal and Pakistan found out. Akmal dropped Michael Hussey three times, each time off Danish Kaneria, and the batter went on to score 134 not out, setting Pakistan a target of 176.
By then, Pakistan seemed to have lost all confidence. Imran Farhat and Salman Butt gave them a brisk start of 34 but it remained the highest partnership of the fourth innings. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually fell short by 36, with Nathan Hauritz causing the damage with a five-for.
Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo