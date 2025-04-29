सोशल मीडिया पर वैभव सूर्यवंशी के मुरीद हुए लोग, पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने बांधे तारीफ़ों के पुल
युसूफ़ पठान ने ख़ुद का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ने के लिए दी बधाई तो सचिन तेंदुलकर ने भी किया ट्वीट
Vaibhav's fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 28, 2025
End result: 101 runs off 38 balls.
Well played!!pic.twitter.com/MvJLUfpHmn
what a knock— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) April 28, 2025
Many congratulations to young #VaibhavSuryavanshi for breaking my record of the fastest @IPL hundred by an Indian! Even more special to see it happen while playing for @rajasthanroyals , just like I did. There's truly something magical about this franchise for youngsters. Long… pic.twitter.com/kVa2Owo2cc— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 28, 2025
What a fiery show by RR today! Special knock by young #VaibhavSuryavanshi, fastest IPL hundred by an Indian, that too at just 14! @ybj_19 incredible 70 off 40, your opening partnership was something magical too watch. GT, you're right up there this season, keep going strong! …— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 28, 2025
Witnessed this carnage of an innings by this youngster. Absolutely insane! pic.twitter.com/b0xJb9jMER— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) April 28, 2025
Baby's day out! What a knock! Take a bow chotu #RRvGT #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/bcCAh9RqZU— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 28, 2025
What were you doing at 14?!! This kid is taking on the best bowlers in the world without blinking an eyelid! Vaibhav Suryavanshi -- remember the name! Playing with a fearless attitude Proud to see the next generation shine! #VaibhavSuryavanshi #GTvsRR— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 28, 2025
Have you ever seen anything like this? #vaibhavsuryavanshi what a talent!!— Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) April 28, 2025
14 and fearless. This is the new India! What an inning Vaibhav! #IPL2025— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 28, 2025
When the waters get rough, true strength is revealed - not just of the captain, but of the young sailors too. #VaibhavSuryavanshi stood tall, showing remarkable courage and character when it mattered most.#RRvsGT #TATAIPL #JioHotstar— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) April 28, 2025
Very special innings from Vaibhav! Crazy #RRvsGT— Amanda Wellington (@amandajadew) April 28, 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, what an incredible talent..Scoring a century at just 14 is unreal. Keep shining brother .... #IPLCentury #vaibhavsuryavanshi pic.twitter.com/BsahBrZDj0— (@MdShami11) April 28, 2025
As he arrives on the big stage #vaibhavsuryavanshi will give us as much joy as he will disappoint at times. Let's be patient with him during his lows as we get ecstatic about his highs. There is a price for fearlessness and we should allow him that flexibility. Well played kid!— shishir hattangadi (@shishhattangadi) April 29, 2025