मैच (9)
त्रिकोणीय वनडे सीरीज़, श्रीलंका (1)
IPL (2)
BAN vs ZIM (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (2)
ख़बरें

सोशल मीडिया पर वैभव सूर्यवंशी के मुरीद हुए लोग, पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने बांधे तारीफ़ों के पुल

युसूफ़ पठान ने ख़ुद का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ने के लिए दी बधाई तो सचिन तेंदुलकर ने भी किया ट्वीट

ESPNcricinfo स्टाफ़
29-Apr-2025 • 2 hrs ago
10:18

ऐरन: वैभव सूर्यवंशी - 14 साल के बच्चे का ऐसे धज्जियां उड़ाना, अद्भुत है

वैभव सूर्यवंशी ने जब IPL की अपनी पहली गेंद को लेग साइड में हटकर शार्दुल ठाकुर पर कवर के ऊपर से छक्का मारा था, तो विकेट के पीछे खड़े ऋषभ पंत उन्हें ठिठक कर देखने लगे थे। नौ दिन बाद इस 14-वर्षीय लड़के ने गुजरात टाइटंस (GT) के ख़िलाफ़ अपने सिर्फ़ तीसरे IPL मैच में 35 गेंदों में शतक लगाया और पुरूष T20 क्रिकेट में शतक लगाने वाले सबसे युवा बल्लेबाज़ बने। वह IPL में सबसे तेज़ शतक लगाने वाले भारतीय बल्लेबाज़ भी बन गए हैं, वहीं सबसे तेज़ IPL शतक लगाने के मामले में क्रिस गेल के बाद वह दूसरे नंबर पर आते हैं। आइए देखते हैं उन्हें सोशल मीडिया में क्या प्रतिक्रिया मिली
Vaibhav SuryavanshiRajasthan RoyalsIndiaGT vs RRIndian Premier League

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback