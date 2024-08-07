Afghanistan's Ihsanullah banned for five years for 'involvement in corrupt activities'

Ihsanullah Janat, the Afghanistan top-order batter, has been banned from "all forms of cricket activities" for five years for corruption, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said on Wednesday. The ban is effective immediately. The board said that the breaches of the ACB's and ICC's anti-corruption code had been committed during the second edition of the Kabul Premier League earlier this year.

"Janat was found guilty of violating Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, which involves improper influence or efforts to fix the result, progress, conduct, or any other aspect of a match," the ACB said in a statement. "In light of this violation, he has been handed a five-year ban from all cricket-related activities. Janat has admitted to the charges and confessed to his involvement in corrupt activities."

The statement added that the ACB's anti-corruption unit has been investigating "three other players" for possible involvement in corrupt activities. "Decisions regarding their involvement will be made upon confirmation of their guilt," the ACB said.

Ihsanullah, 26, was in action for Shamshad Eagles at the Kabul Premier League 2024, and scored 72 runs in four innings at an average of 18 and strike rate of 150. The team finished last on the six-team league table with just one win from five games.

Internationally, Ihsanullah has appeared in 20 games for Afghanistan across the three formats. Following his debut in an ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare in February 2017, Ihsanullah has played 15 more times in the format, scoring 307 runs (average 21.92) and has also turned out in three Tests (110 runs at 22.00) and one T20I, where he scored a 14-ball 20. That T20I, in June 2022 against Zimbabwe in Harare, was his last appearance for his national team.