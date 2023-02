Fit-again Shreyas Iyer to join India's Test squad in Delhi

After playing the two-Test series in Bangladesh in December, Iyer had a swelling in his lower back for which he was given an injection at the NCA. He was originally expected to travel from Bengaluru to Nagpur and join the India squad for their preparatory camp for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting on February 2. However, his rehab was extended and in his absence, Suryakumar Yadav made his Test debut in Nagpur, scoring eight in India's innings victory