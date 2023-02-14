Fit-again Shreyas Iyer to join India's Test squad in Delhi
Batter has been cleared by the BCCI's medical team after undergoing rehab at the NCA
Shreyas Iyer will join India's squad for the second Test against Australia in Delhi, having been passed fit by the BCCI's medical team. The middle-order batter had been sidelined from the first Test in Nagpur because of a back injury that had also ruled him out of the home ODI series against New Zealand last month. Iyer subsequently underwent rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.
After playing the two-Test series in Bangladesh in December, Iyer had a swelling in his lower back for which he was given an injection at the NCA. He was originally expected to travel from Bengaluru to Nagpur and join the India squad for their preparatory camp for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting on February 2. However, his rehab was extended and in his absence, Suryakumar Yadav made his Test debut in Nagpur, scoring eight in India's innings victory.
In Delhi, Iyer could potentially slot back into the XI ahead of the other contenders Suryakumar and Shubman Gill. Iyer has played seven Tests so far, scoring 624 runs at an average of 56.72 and strike rate of 65.13. He is particularly strong against spin, which makes him a key batter for India on turning tracks. Iyer is also one among four Indian batters to average above 50 in Asia since the start of 2021.
The second Test will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from February 17.
India squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav.