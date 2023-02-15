India ranked No. 1 in all three formats

Ashwin, Rohit and Jadeja surge up the rankings after victory against Australia in Nagpur

R Ashwin rose in the rankings after his performance in Nagpur • Getty Images

India's victory in the first Test against Australia in Nagpur has taken them to the top of the ICC's Test rankings, making them the No. 1 ranked team in all three formats. India recently became the top-ranked ODI team after beating New Zealand 3-0 in January, to go with their No. 1 T20I ranking.

They will need to win the second Test against Australia in Delhi, which starts on February 17, to stay on top of the Test rankings and also move a step closer to qualifying for the World Test Championship final in June. India need to win the series 3-1 or 3-0 to make the final.

With eight wickets in the match, Ashwin moved to second in the Test bowling rankings, and is 21 rating points behind Pat Cummins.

Jadeja, who took seven wickets and also scored a crucial 70 in Nagpur, stayed on top of the rankings for allrounders and moved up four spots to 16th among bowlers.

Axar Patel took just the one wicket in the match, but was crucial for India with the bat, hitting his highest Test score of 84. The innings took him up six places, to seventh in the allrounders' rankings.

Rohit's jumped two spots to eighth among Test batters for his innings of 120 that helped India score 400 on a challenging surface.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith, who were arguably Australia's best batters in a poor batting display, retained their spots at No. 1 and No. 2 in the batting charts, but openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner lost ground after twin failures in Nagpur.