कोहली : जिसने सफ़ेद जर्सी में आक्रामकता को अलग तरह से परिभाषित किया
कोहली के टेस्ट क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेने के बाद क्रिकेट जगत ने दी प्रतिक्रिया
Biggest brand of the modern cricket era who gave it all for cricket's oldest format. Test cricket owes that debt to Virat Kohli.— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 12, 2025
Congrats to my biscotti @imVkohli on an epic Test career! Your determination & skill have always inspired me. True legend! #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/2DnNLRzSrI— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 12, 2025
Congratulations on a phenomenal Test career, Virat Kohli.— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 12, 2025
As captain, you didn't just win matches--you changed mindsets.
You made fitness, aggression, and pride in whites the new standard.
A true torchbearer of modern Indian Test cricket.#ThankYouVirat pic.twitter.com/rvFAulcMSQ
Your passion & leadership in Test cricket have inspired millions, brother! Love and respect bro @imVkohli— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 12, 2025
Sad to see you step away, but your legacy will live on. #Legend #thankyouvirat pic.twitter.com/6Ce9Z0wnPj
Congratulations, veere! Wishing you and the family endless blessings. You've been nothing short of outstanding--red-ball cricket will surely feel your absence.— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) May 12, 2025
#ViratKohli@imVkohli pic.twitter.com/ph05VOmxlS
Virat?!?!— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) May 12, 2025
Thank you Virat— Isa Guha (@isaguha) May 12, 2025
Virat… the one who stands tall. An innings well played. #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/UlLSS5DEm5— Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) May 12, 2025
Test cricket needed the fire that you brought to it. Thank You, Virat. You truly did it your way. pic.twitter.com/jXvZvupS20— Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) May 12, 2025
Why Retired ? @imVkohli— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 12, 2025
Numbers will not define Kohli's Test legacy. They're just a small fraction of what he did in/for the format.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 12, 2025
Virat, you made a whole generation fall in love with Test cricket again. Thank You for your contribution.
Test Cricket will be poorer in your absence.