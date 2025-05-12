मैच (8)
विश्व कप लीग 2 (1)
त्रिकोणीय वनडे सीरीज़, श्रीलंका (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (2)
फ़ीचर्स

कोहली : जिसने सफ़ेद जर्सी में आक्रामकता को अलग तरह से परिभाषित किया

कोहली के टेस्ट क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेने के बाद क्रिकेट जगत ने दी प्रतिक्रिया

ESPNcricinfo स्टाफ़
12-May-2025 • 2 hrs ago
Virat Kohli exults after getting to his 22nd Test hundred, England v India, 1st Test, Edgbaston, 2nd day, August 2, 2018

कोहली को टेस्ट क्रिकेट में उनकी आक्रामकता के लिए भी याद रखा जाएगा  •  Getty Images

भारत के सबसे सफल टेस्ट कप्तान और सबसे सफल टेस्ट बल्लेबाज़ों में से एक विराट कोहली ने सोमवार को टेस्ट क्रिकेट से संन्यास की घोषणा की, जिस पर उनके साथ खेलने वाले क्रिकेटरों और पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी। किसी ने कहा कि उन्होने टेस्ट क्रिकेट में माइंडसेट को बदला, तो किसी ने कहा कि उन्होंने नई पीढ़ी को टेस्ट क्रिकेट से प्यार करने का एक मौक़ा दिया। आइए देखते हैं क्रिकेट जगत की ऐसी ही प्रतिक्रियाएं।