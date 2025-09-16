Rashid, Noor limit Bangladesh to 154
Bangladesh failed to capitalise on a strong start provided by Tanzid
Bangladesh 154 for 5 (Tanzid 52, Saif 30, Noor 2-23, Rashid 2-26) vs Afghanistan
A wicketless powerplay at a shade under 10 an over allied with a Tanzid Hasan fifty gave Bangladesh the ideal platform, but Afghanistan's death overs mastery restricted Bangladesh to 154 for 5 in Abu Dhabi.
The spin twins of Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan were exemplary once again, the pair sharing four wickets between them, while going for just 49 runs in their combined eight overs.
Their impact meant Bangladesh struggled to effectively utilise the platform afforded them by a strong opening stand worth 63. Saif Hassan, drafted in for this game struck 30 off 28 balls, but it was Tanzid who really propelled the early stages.
Of his first 12 deliveries, half went to the boundary or cleared it. He brought up his seventh T20I fifty off just 28 deliveries. At the halfway stage of the innings, Bangladesh were well set on 87 for 1. But the middle overs proved to be their downfall as the Afghanistan spinners took control of proceedings.
Four wickets were lost for 65 runs through the middle overs period, while just 30 runs were mustered at the death.