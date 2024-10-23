Iyer to miss Mumbai's next Ranji Trophy match for personal reasons
Akhil Herwadkar and Karsh Kothari have been drafted into the squad as replacements
Shreyas Iyer will miss Mumbai's next Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match, against Tripura away in Agartala, due to personal reasons.
Iyer has requested the Mumbai senior men's selection committee for some time off and his appeal has been accepted, a senior official from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) confirmed to PTI on Wednesday.
Iyer has played all three of Mumbai's domestic games this season. He scored a half-century to help Mumbai lift the Irani Trophy before making 142 in their second Ranji game, against Maharashtra.
Mumbai have also dropped Prithvi Shaw for the match against Tripura while middle-order mainstay and India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has been rested.
Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Akhil Herwadkar, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Sidhaant Addhatrao (wk), Shams Mulani, Karsh Kothari, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Juned Khan, Royston Dias