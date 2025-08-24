'हमेशा देश के लिए अपना तन, मन और आत्मा समर्पित की' - पुजारा के संन्यास पर साथियों की प्रतिक्रिया
पुजारा के संन्यास पर बोले युवराज सिंह, गौतम गंभीर, अजिंक्य रहाणे, वीवीएस लक्ष्मण और अन्य
From the time I first saw Pujara and his potential, it was brilliant to see that potential translating into performance. His courage, grit and determination stood out and the body blows that he took in the Gabba test we won against Australia symbolised Pujara the cricketer for… pic.twitter.com/HsM54bVRVa— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 24, 2025
Someone who always put his mind, body and soul for the country! Many congratulations on an outstanding career Puji! See you on the other side! @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/gbpscDGFZd— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 24, 2025
He stood tall when the storm raged, he fought when hope was fading. Congratulations Pujji @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/0Tj836uoO9— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 24, 2025
Congratulations on a fabulous test career @cheteshwar1 .— Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 24, 2025
Your grit ,determination and hardwork was inspiring and you can be very proud of what you have achieved. Best wishes for a memorable second innings. pic.twitter.com/xtQZPnGo2W
Congratulations Pujji on a wonderful career. Loved every moment of playing alongside you and will always cherish our special Test wins together. Best wishes for the second innings!— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) August 24, 2025
Your grit has always spoken before your name @cheteshwar1 Big congratulations on a wonderful career. Your aggression was visible in your defence and you've made India proud, Pujji. Wishing you the best for second innings.— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 24, 2025
First of his name, last of his kind. Take a bow on a stellar career pic.twitter.com/JURHSo3QIG— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 24, 2025
An outstanding career @cheteshwar1 . You must be mighty proud of what you achieved snd wish you a very happy second innings. https://t.co/jiwa6r4e3O— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 24, 2025