ख़बरें

'हमेशा देश के लिए अपना तन, मन और आत्मा समर्पित की' - पुजारा के संन्यास पर साथियों की प्रतिक्रिया

पुजारा के संन्‍यास पर बोले युवराज सिंह, गौतम गंभीर, अजिंक्य रहाणे, वीवीएस लक्ष्मण और अन्य

ESPNcricinfo स्‍टाफ़
24-Aug-2025 • 1 hr ago
Cheteshwar Pujara takes a run, England vs India, 3rd Test, Leeds, 3rd day, August 27, 2021

Lindsey Parnaby/AFP/Getty Images

103 टेस्ट में 7195 रन बनाने के बाद चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने भारतीय क्रिकेट के सभी प्रारूपों से संन्यास लेने की घोषणा की है। उन्होंने आखिरी बार दो साल पहले जून 2023 में भारत के लिए खेला था। 2010 के अंत में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के ख़‍िलाफ़ पदार्पण के बाद उनका अंतरराष्ट्रीय करियर लगभग 13 साल लंबा था। राहुल द्रविड़ के संन्यास के बाद, वह एक दशक से भी अधिक समय तक नंबर 3 पर भारत के मुख्य आधार रहे और एक ऐसा करियर बनाया जिसकी उनके सहयोगियों और प्रशंसकों ने संन्‍यास की उनकी घोषणा के बाद सराहना की।
बधाई भाई @cheteshwar1 एक शानदार करियर के लिए! आपको और आपके परिवार को गुड लक https://t.co/eLCAtMr26q
-- सुरेश रैना
Cheteshwar PujaraIndia

