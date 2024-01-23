ESPNcricinfo Awards 2023

Matches (11)
The 17th edition of the ESPNcricinfo Awards, for performances in calendar year 2023

The ESPNcricinfo Awards recognise the best individual batting and bowling performances in cricket over the previous calendar year. They are voted on by an independent jury of former cricketers, commentators, and ESPNcricinfo's senior writers. Previous winners have included Dale Steyn, Jasprit Bumrah, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, Virat Kohli, Alyssa Healy, Ben Stokes, Shahid Afridi and Kumar Sangakkara.

Men's Test bowling performance of the year: A seven-for, an eight-for, and all done for
Men's ODI batting performance of the year: the Gill, Maxwell, Klaasen and Head show
Men's ODI bowling performance of the year: Two Australians, two Indians, a whole lot of wickets
